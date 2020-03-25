Pharmacies+remain+open+during+curfew+period

With the government's decision to keep all pharmacies open during curfew period, many pharmacies were opened throughout the island.

Our correspondents in several areas said that the people who visited the dispensaries were waiting in queues to buy drugs using protective measures against Coronavirus.

In some areas, distribution programs were also implemented through mobile pharmacies.

However, in certain areas customers were inconvenienced since some pharmacies were not open.

Meanwhile, it was reported in several areas today that consumers in some areas have resorted to be engaged in other activities using the prescription.

When we contacted Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, she said that immediate steps would be taken to prevent this occurrence.

The Manning Market in Colombo was open from 4 am to 2 pm even during the time when curfew was imposed.

This was for the convenience of the traders who come from various parts of the island, so that they could purchase vegetables without a shortage.

Meanwhile, Western Province Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon arrived at the venue this morning to observe how the Colombo Manning market was functioning.

With the mediation of the Pradeshiya Sabha and the CWE, the distribution of essential food items to the households is taking place in many areas.

Essential food items are distributed to the public at regular prices.

Similarly, the house-to-house ration house-to-house distribution program was launched by the Department of Co-operatives in the Western Province.

In the meantime, complaints about a well-known on line retailer that distributes essential food items stating that he has been overcharging customers, has been circulating via social media.

The police and the Consumer Authority have investigated and legal action has been initiated against him.