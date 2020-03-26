GMOA+issues+a+red+light+for+the+next+two+weeks

The Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) issuing a statement said that there is a danger of the number of Covid -19 patients increasing to 500 in Sri Lanka.

They warned that if people violate health advice, the number of coronavirus cases in the country could increase in the next two weeks.

The GMOA states that if the numbers increase drastically it will not be possible to treat people properly and therefore people should work towards controlling the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, another 201 persons have been released from the Kandakadu and Poonani quarantine centers.

Military spokesman Brigadier Chandana Wickremasinghe said that 144 persons were released from the Kandakadu quarantine center and 57 from the Poonani centre.

They were passengers who had arrived from Italy and South Korea.

Meanwhile, 311 persons from Poonani and Kandakadu quarantine centers were also released after completing the quarantine period.