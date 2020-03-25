Notice Regarding Curfew - PMD

The President’s Media Division (PMD) stated the following with regard to the enforcement of curfew and the times that curfew will be relaxed.

The Curfew currently enforced in Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts will continue until further notice. The existing curfew in Puttalam, Vavuniya, Mannar, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu and Jaffna districts will be lifted at 6.00 am on Friday, 27 March and will be reinforced at 12 noon on the same day. The curfew currently in force in all other districts will be lifted tomorrow, Thursday 26th at 6.00 am and will be reinforced at 12 noon on the same day.

Inter District travel - from one district to another has been completely banned.

Meanwhile, the President’s Media Division announced that taking foreigners from place to place will be strictly prohibited during this period.

PMD also stated that people from any district who are engaged in agricultural activities, tea small holders engaged in production as well as those who are engaged in export crops are allowed to carry out their relevant activities during the curfew period.

Transportation for media personnel and essential commodities including rice and vegetable will also be permitted during the curfew period.

Approval has been provided to maintain the Airport services for passengers and to continue port services.



The notice has directed the subject Minister in charge of Agriculture and Trade to effectively coordinate these activities, .