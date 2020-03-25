සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Commercial banks to be kept open - President

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 22:21

The President has instructed the heads of commercial banks to keep all the banks open to facilitate trade and other essential transactions.
Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 22:12

The President’s Media Division (PMD) stated the following with regard to the enforcement of curfew and the times that curfew will be relaxed. The... Read More

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 20:14

Curfew lifted from 6.00 am – 12 noon in several districts, on 26 March The curfew will be temporarily lifted at 6.00 am tomorrow (Wednesday,... Read More

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 - 17:34

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has requested world financial institutions to grant relief, as in more time to pay back loans in the face of the threat of... Read More



