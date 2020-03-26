සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Curfew lifted from 6.00 am – 12 noon today, EXCEPT the Western Province, Northern Province and Puttalam District.

Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 7:24

Curfew lifted for six hours today (26) from  6.00 am – 12 noon in several districts, 

The curfew has been temporarily lifted at 6.00 am today (Thursday, 26) in all districts EXCEPT the Western Province, Northern Province and Puttalam District.

The President’s Media Division (PMD) stated that the curfew will be re-imposed at 12 noon.

Northern Province & Puttalam District  - curfew will be lifted from 6.00 am - 12 noon, on 27 March
Curfew in the Northern Province (Killinochchi, Jaffna, Mannar, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu Districts) and the Puttalam District will be lifted temporarily tomorrow Friday 27th at 6.00 am and re-enforced at 12 noon on the same day 

The Curfew currently enforced in Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara districts will continue until further notice.

Inter District travel - from one district to another has been completely banned.

Meanwhile, the President’s Media Division announced that taking foreigners from place to place will be strictly prohibited during this period.

PMD also stated that people from any district who are engaged in agricultural activities, tea small holders engaged in production as well as those who are engaged in export crops are allowed to carry out their relevant activities during the curfew period.

Transportation for media personnel and essential commodities including rice and vegetable will also be permitted during the curfew period.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajith Rohana stated that even though curfew has been relaxed, those who have been quarantined should remain at home.

Meanwhile, 2,908 people have been arrested after police curfews were imposed across the country for violating curfew regulations.  748 vehicles have also been taken into custody.

Meanwhile 111 persons and 19 vehicles have been taken into custody within the past six hours from 12 noon to 6 pm.

Number of deaths owing to Corona in the world exceed 20 thousand ,656 deaths reported in the past 24 hours in Spain, Italy coronavirus deaths pass 7,500 amid fears of spread to south
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 8:07

More than 680 people have died from coronavirus in Italy in the last 24 hours, as concerns grew that the disease was spreading more towards the south of... Read More

Shortage of vegetables at the Manning Market
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 7:54

Despite the curfew, a large number of vendors have come to the Manning Market to buy vegetables. However, the trader’s association vice president... Read More

Rice, coconut, vegetables, eggs and poultry without a shortage
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 7:36

Former Minister Basil Rajapaksa, Head of the Presidential Task Force, stated that a mechanism to distribute essential food items has been established in... Read More



