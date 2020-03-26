සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Rice, coconut, vegetables, eggs and poultry without a shortage

Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 7:36

Former Minister Basil Rajapaksa, Head of the Presidential Task Force, stated that a mechanism to distribute essential food items has been established in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

This mechanism, which is jointly operated by the co-operatives and the supermarkets, will be subject to the work that is being carried out by the health authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19 the new coronavirus.

A meeting was held yesterday at the Presidential Secretariat to discuss regarding the provision of essential services to the public.

All the District Secretaries, Heads of Banks and Heads of Government and Private Institutions involved in Essential Food Supply had arrived at many decisions during this discussion.

It was revealed that there is a possibility of providing rice, coconut, vegetables, eggs and poultry without a shortage.

It has been decided to supply the prescribed medications to the doorstep for the patients who are registered with the government hospitals and continue to purchase drugs from them.

Divisional Secretaries, Public Health Inspectors and Security Forces will also be engaged for the process.

Attention was drawn to adopting a method of procuring drugs from selected private pharmacies.

Heads of banks were asked to keep their commercial banks open to facilitate trade and essential business.

The relevant authorities were asked to expedite the delivery of gas by telephone orders.

A press release issued by the Presidential Media Unit stated that the discussion also focused on building a stable manufacturing economy in the country.

