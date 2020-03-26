සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Shortage of vegetables at the Manning Market

Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 7:54

Despite the curfew, a large number of vendors have come to the Manning Market to buy vegetables. However, the trader’s association vice president Nimal Attanayake stated that there is a problem due to the inadequate supply of vegetables.

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera stated that the problems faced by those involved in the fishing industry during curfew was resolved.

The Minister said that accordingly the difficulties faced by the fishermen pertaining to fishing, transportation and marketing were addressed.

Attention has been drawn to this matter at the recent party leaders' meeting as well as the cabinet meeting held yesterday.

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera also stated that he had instructed to distribute sufficient fuel to areas populated by fishermen.

Meanwhile, the Navy has taken steps to assist in the distribution of essential commodities from the Sathosa stores.

Accordingly, the Navy has taken steps to assist in the preparation of the items at the Sathosa Wholesale Center, at Enderamulla.

Number of deaths owing to Corona in the world exceed 20 thousand ,656 deaths reported in the past 24 hours in Spain, Italy coronavirus deaths pass 7,500 amid fears of spread to south
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 8:07

More than 680 people have died from coronavirus in Italy in the last 24 hours, as concerns grew that the disease was spreading more towards the south of... Read More

Rice, coconut, vegetables, eggs and poultry without a shortage
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 7:36

Former Minister Basil Rajapaksa, Head of the Presidential Task Force, stated that a mechanism to distribute essential food items has been established in... Read More

Curfew lifted from 6.00 am – 12 noon today, EXCEPT the Western Province, Northern Province and Puttalam District.
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 7:24

Curfew lifted for six hours today (26) from  6.00 am – 12 noon in several districts,  The curfew has been temporarily lifted at 6.00 am... Read More



