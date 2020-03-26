UPDATE Thursday 26 March - Total number of Covid-19 cases in the world crosses 470,000

The number of cases of coronavirus worldwide is now at 470,973, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as at their last update at 7.22 am today (26).

Seven countries have reported over 20,000 infected cases so far China (81,667), Italy (74,386),USA (68,572), Spain (49,515), Germany (37,323), Iran (27,017) and France (25,600) have reported virus infections respectively.

Five nations have reported cases in excess of 5,000 and they are Switzerland (10,897), United Kingdom (9,640), South Korea (9.137), Netherlands (6,440) Austria (5,588)

The Global death count now stands at 21,276.

More than 680 people have died from coronavirus in Italy in the last 24 hours, as concerns grew that the disease was spreading more towards the south of the country.



The death toll in Italy increased by 683 on Wednesday.

That was lower than a spike of 743 on Tuesday but more than the totals of the previous two days and the third highest daily tally since the outbreak emerged in northern regions on February 21st.

Italy has seen more fatalities than any other country, with latest figures showing that 7,503 people have died from the infection in barely a month.

The countries with the highest number of deaths, in order, are Italy (7,503), Spain (3,647) China (3,285), Iran (2,077) France (1,331) and USA (1,031). USA exceeded 1,000 deaths yesterday becoming the sixth worst affected nation in the world in terms of deaths and Spain overtook China and has now recorded the second highest death toll in the world.



Spain's coronavirus death toll overtook that of China rising to 3,434 after 738 people died over the past 24 hours.

The spiralling number of deaths came as Spain entered the 11th day of an unprecedented lockdown to try and rein in the COVID-19 epidemic that has now infected 47 thousand 610 people.

The total number recovered from the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) stands at 114,012 people.

More than 3 billion people around the world were living under lockdown as governments stepped up their efforts against the coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 20 thousand people dead.

The World Health Organization said yesterday, that countries that have locked down their populations to prevent the spread of coronavirus need to put a premium on finding new cases and doing everything they can "to suppress and control" the virus.

WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom said that US President Donald Trump had displayed "political commitment" and "leadership" to fight the growing epidemic in the United States.