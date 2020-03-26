සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

163 who were quarantined discharged today

Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 9:42

The Army says that 163 more individuals who were quarantined are to be discharged and sent to their residences.

This group has been held at the Polonnaruwa- Kandakadu and Batticaloa – Punani quarantine centers.

3086 individuals are currently undergoing the quarantine process in 46 centers island wide.

Meanwhile the minister of health, Pavithra Wanniarachchi expressing her views to the media noted that certain factions refraining from supporting the government’s effort to eradicate the virus is problematic.

The Epidemiology Unit says that currently 255 persons suspected to have contracted the coronavirus are being subject to medical surveillance at 21 hospitals.

Similarly yesterday NO corona virus patient was reported in the island.

While it has been confirmed that 102 persons have contracted corona virus, by now three persons including a woman of Chinese nationality have recovered and left the IDH.

While 22 persons who contracted the Coronavirus are reported from the Colombo District, 14 are reported from the Kalutara District, 10 from the Gampaha District and 9 from the Puttalam District.  

