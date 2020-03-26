Christchurch+attacker+pleads+guilty+

A year after the Christchurch attack in New Zealand, the accused has pleaded guilty.
According to foreign reports, the case against him will be taken up in June.
The accused, 29-year-old Brenton Tarrant, shot and killed 51 people on March 15 last year in two churches in Christchurch, New Zealand.
He has been accused of murder and he denied those charges earlier.
