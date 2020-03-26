සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

All non-essential activities banned in the State of Mexico

Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 10:25

The government of Mexico has decided to ban all non-essential activities in the state due to a risk of the Corona Virus spreading.

Foreign media reported that this was announced by the Health Minister of that country Hugo Lopez while addressing the media.

The number of persons infected with the virus in Mexico is 475 and 6 deaths have been reported.

The British Central Bank has reduced interest rates with the objective of controlling the collapse of the economy. The media of that country said that several other suggestions are being focused on as well.

463 deaths due to the Corona Virus have been reported in Britain and the number of persons infected is 9,529.

