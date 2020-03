The Epidemiology Unit says that no person infected with the Corona Virus has been reported within the past 24-hour period.

Accordingly, 99 infected persons are receiving residential treatment and 88 of them are at the Infectious Diseases Hospital while 10 are being treated at the Welikanda Base Hospital, one person is receiving treatment at the Mulleriyawa Hospital.

225 persons suspected of having contracted the Corona Virus are being treated at 24 hospitals across the island.