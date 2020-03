The Free Trade Zone and General Services Employees Union said that more than 25,000 employees in Free Trade Zones of Katunayake, Biyagama and Seethawaka have been subject to serious health problems as of now.

Co-Secretary of this union Anton Marcus said that, since certain factories in the Free Trade Zone did not grant holidays until the curfew was imposed they were unable to go to their villages and this crisis has arisen as a result.