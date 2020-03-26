Update - Curfew until 30th March in several areas (video)

The curfew temporarily lifted at 6.00 am today, Wednesday, 26 March in all districts EXCEPT the Western Province (Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara Districts), Northern Province (Killinochchi, Jaffna, Mannar, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu Districts) and Puttalam District, will be re-enforced at 2.00 pm today (26) and will be in effect until Monday 30th March at 6.00 am.



Curfew will be lifted on Monday 30th March at 6.00 am and re-enforced at 2.00 pm on the same day for the areas excluding the Western province.



Northern Province & Puttalam - curfew will be lifted from 6.00 am to 2.00 pm on 27

Curfew in the Northern Province (Killinochchi, Jaffna, Mannar, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu Districts) and the Puttalam District will be lifted temporarily on Friday 27th March at 6.00 am and re-enforced at 2.00pm on the same day and will be in effect until Monday 30th March 6.00 am and re-enforced at 2.00 pm on the same day.



Curfew will be lifted on Monday 30th March at 6.00 am and re-enforced at 2.00 pm on the same day.



Western Province

The President’s Media Decision stated that the Curfew imposed in Colombo, Gampaha, and Kalutara Districts identified as high-risk zones will continue until further notice.

The Government states that they have made provision to enable the public to purchase essential food items and other goods from their door step through a wider delivery system.

The curfew times indicated will be in force until further notice.ජනාධිපති මාධ්‍ය නිකුත් කළ සම්පුර්ණ නිවේදනය පහතින්.