New+Zealand+in+lock+down+for+a+period+of+one+month

Foreign media reported that the Government had said that if people violate rules and regulations imposed in New Zealand during this period of one month, they will be fined or imprisoned.

Anyhow, people can engage in exercise in areas in the vicinity of their homes, and the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has said that if they do so, they must maintain a distance of two meters from each other.

Already 205 persons infected with the virus have been reported from that country.

At the same time, 10,000 newly infected persons have been reported in America just today. With the Corona Virus spreading in that country, today is the day that the most number of cases were reported, so far.

As of now, 66,132 corona infected patients have been reported from America and the number of deaths is 947.