Cabinet Decisions - special Press briefing (live video)

Minister of Information & Communications Technology, Higher Education, Technology & Innovations Bandula Gunawardena, the co-cabinet spokesperson attending the press briefing to inform cabinet decisions held at the government Information department stated the following;

Credit cards Interest rate will be subject to a maximum interest rate of 15% up to 50,000 rupees of outstanding on monthly local purchases.

A six-month moratorium on the leasing rentals.

A moratorium until 30.05.2020 on personal loans less than LKR one million obtained by state and private sector, non officer grade (non excutive) employees from finance companies and banks regulated by the Central Banks. Salary deductions of these loans will be suspended until 30 May 2020.



