Cabinet Decisions - special Press briefing (live video)

Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 10:38

Minister of Information & Communications Technology, Higher Education, Technology & Innovations Bandula Gunawardena, the co-cabinet spokesperson attending the press briefing to inform cabinet decisions held at the government Information department stated the following;

Credit cards Interest rate will be subject to a maximum interest rate of 15% up to 50,000 rupees of outstanding on monthly local purchases.

A six-month moratorium on the leasing rentals.

A moratorium until 30.05.2020 on personal loans less than LKR one million obtained by state and private sector, non officer grade (non excutive) employees from finance companies and banks regulated by the Central Banks. Salary deductions of these loans will be suspended until 30 May 2020.  

New Zealand in lock down for a period of one month
New Zealand in lock down for a period of one month
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 10:44

Foreign media reported that the Government had said that if people violate rules and regulations imposed in New Zealand during this period of one month,... Read More

Another 42 individuals who were in quarantine at Kandakadu released
Another 42 individuals who were in quarantine at Kandakadu released
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 10:25

Another 42 individuals who were subject to quarantine at the Kandakadu Quarantine Center left for their homes today. This is the third group of persons... Read More

Update - Curfew until 30th March in several areas (video)
Update - Curfew until 30th March in several areas (video)
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 9:10

The curfew temporarily lifted at 6.00 am today, Wednesday, 26 March in all districts EXCEPT the Western Province (Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara... Read More



Trending News

A notice to people of Avissawella, Padukka, Kosgama, Karawanella, Horana, Athurugiriya, Nawagamuwa and Wethara
25 March 2020
25 March 2020
A notice to people of Avissawella, Padukka, Kosgama, Karawanella, Horana, Athurugiriya, Nawagamuwa and Wethara
TEA as a cure for Coronavirus – Fake News according to Fact checker
25 March 2020
25 March 2020
TEA as a cure for Coronavirus – Fake News according to Fact checker
GMOA warns the number of coronavirus infections could rise sharply until April 7
25 March 2020
25 March 2020
GMOA warns the number of coronavirus infections could rise sharply until April 7
Update - Curfew until 30th March in several areas (video)
26 March 2020
26 March 2020
Update - Curfew until 30th March in several areas (video)
A bus transporting people for quarantine, meets with an accident
25 March 2020
25 March 2020
A bus transporting people for quarantine, meets with an accident

International News

White House and Senate leaders agree on historic US$2 Trillion coronavirus relief bill for US
25 March 2020
25 March 2020
White House and Senate leaders agree on historic US$2 Trillion coronavirus relief bill for US
Earthquake 7.5 - Tsunami warning to Kuril Island
25 March 2020
25 March 2020
Earthquake 7.5 - Tsunami warning to Kuril Island
India bans Domestic Flights
24 March 2020
India bans Domestic Flights
Canada pull out of Olympics
23 March 2020
Canada pull out of Olympics
