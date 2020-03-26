USA exceeded 1,000 deaths , over 68,000 cases of Covid-19 reported

USA exceeded 1,000 deaths in total yesterday becoming the sixth worst affected nation in the world in terms of deaths and Spain overtook China and has now recorded the second highest death toll in the world.



USA is behind China (81,667) and Italy (74,386) becoming the third worst affected in terms of reported infections, with USA reporting 68,572 cases.



New York has become the epicenter of the country’s outbreak, with known cases there doubling every three days.



A total of 77 people aboard Holland America's cruise ship "Zaandam" are reporting flu-like symptoms, according to a news release on the cruise line’s website

The Global death count now stands at 21,276.

The countries with the highest number of deaths, in order, are Italy (7,503), Spain (3,647) China (3,285), Iran (2,077) France (1,331) and USA (1,031).

The total number recovered from the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) stands at 114,012 people.