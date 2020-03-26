Suspension of loan deductions from next month - Co-Cabinet Spokesperson

Minister of Information & Communications Technology, Higher Education, Technology & Innovations Bandula Gunawardena, the co-cabinet spokesperson attending the press briefing to inform cabinet decisions held at the government Information department stated the following;

A moratorium of three months on personal loans less than LKR one million obtained by state and private sector, non officer grade (non excutive) employees from finance companies and banks regulated by the Central Banks. Salary deductions of these loans will be suspended until 30 May 2020.



Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that the payment of loan installments could not be stopped as the salaries of public servants were paid before the due date.

Therefore, the payment of loan installments will be stopped effective from next month.