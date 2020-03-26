2,908 persons arrested for violating curfew in six hours

2,908 persons have been arrested for violating curfew.
Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajith Rohana stated that 748 vehicles including motorbikes and three wheelers have been taken into custody.
111 persons were arrested for breaching curfew and 19 vehicles were taken into police custody between 12 noon to 6.00 pm.
Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajith Rohana stated that 748 vehicles including motorbikes and three wheelers have been taken into custody.
111 persons were arrested for breaching curfew and 19 vehicles were taken into police custody between 12 noon to 6.00 pm.