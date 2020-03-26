සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Robert Levinson, the longest-held hostage in American history, dies in Iran.

Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 13:42

Robert Levinson, the longest-held hostage in American history, has died in Iran.

Robert Levinson and American FBI representative disappeared 13 years ago on the island of Kish, Iran, during an intelligence operation.

However, his family members have stated that he has died while in custody in Iran.
