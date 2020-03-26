water+cut+in+Colombo+

The Water Board stated that the water will be supplied under low pressure for Colombo 4 and 14.
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 13:30
The Wimbledon tennis tournament, scheduled to be held in England next June, has been postponed indefinitely following the outbreak of coronavirus.The French... Read More
Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Ramesh Pathirana states that the importation of plastic products will be stopped in the future.Addressing a media briefing... Read More
Robert Levinson, the longest-held hostage in American history, has died in Iran.Robert Levinson and American FBI representative disappeared 13 years ago... Read More