A+letter+to+the+Acting+IGP+from+the+Director+General+of+Health+Services

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe has sent a letter to the Acting Inspector General of Police saying that wearing of face masks has not been recommended for the general public.

It is mentioned therein, that persons suspected of having contracted the Corona Virus, people whom they have associated closely as well as health workers caring for patients and individuals who have symptoms of respiratory diseases are recommended to wear face masks.

In the relevant letter it is stated further that the general public who engage in their daily activities in life need not wear masks and by disposing of used masks in various places there is a high risk of the disease spreading.

The Director General of Health Services has requested the Acting IGP further not to penalize the general public for not wearing a face mask considering it as an offence.