සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A letter to the Acting IGP from the Director General of Health Services

Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 14:11

A+letter+to+the+Acting+IGP+from+the+Director+General+of+Health+Services

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe has sent a letter to the Acting Inspector General of Police saying that wearing of face masks has not been recommended for the general public.

It is mentioned therein, that persons suspected of having contracted the Corona Virus, people whom they have associated closely as well as health workers caring for patients and individuals who have symptoms of respiratory diseases are recommended to wear face masks.

In the relevant letter it is stated further that the general public who engage in their daily activities in life need not wear masks and by disposing of used masks in various places there is a high risk of the disease spreading.

The Director General of Health Services has requested the Acting IGP further not to penalize the general public for not wearing a face mask considering it as an offence.  

Four more Corona virus patients who recovered released
Four more Corona virus patients who recovered released
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 15:47

Four more Coronavirus infected Sri Lankans, completely recovered and discharged from IDH: Hospital Sources. Read More

There are 18,000 foreign tourists in the country at present
There are 18,000 foreign tourists in the country at present
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 15:11

The Sri Lanka Tourist Board said that at present there are more than 18,000 foreign tourists in the country and that they will make arrangements to provide... Read More

Sunil Ratnayake, who was sentenced to death, freed from prison & arrived home
Sunil Ratnayake, who was sentenced to death, freed from prison & arrived home
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 14:44

Sunil Ratnayake, a war veteran who was sentenced to death, freed from prison & arrived home. Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Jaffna has been extended until further notice
26 March 2020
Curfew in Jaffna has been extended until further notice
Update - Curfew until 30th March in several areas (video)
26 March 2020
Update - Curfew until 30th March in several areas (video)
Curfew lifted from 6.00 am - 12 noon in several districts
25 March 2020
Curfew lifted from 6.00 am - 12 noon in several districts
Notice Regarding Curfew - PMD
25 March 2020
Notice Regarding Curfew - PMD
Prince Charles tests positive for Coronavirus
25 March 2020
Prince Charles tests positive for Coronavirus

International News

Robert Levinson, the longest-held hostage in American history, dies in Iran.
26 March 2020
Robert Levinson, the longest-held hostage in American history, dies in Iran.
Christchurch attacker pleads guilty
26 March 2020
Christchurch attacker pleads guilty
White House and Senate leaders agree on historic US$2 Trillion coronavirus relief bill for US
25 March 2020
White House and Senate leaders agree on historic US$2 Trillion coronavirus relief bill for US
11 people killed in Kabul
26 March 2020
11 people killed in Kabul
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.