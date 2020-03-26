සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Face masks - Recommendations from the Health Ministry to the IGP

Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 14:11

Face+masks+-+Recommendations+from+the+Health+Ministry+to+the+IGP

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe has sent a letter to the Acting Inspector General of Police saying that wearing of face masks has not been recommended for the general public.

It is mentioned therein, that persons suspected of having contracted the Corona Virus, people whom they have associated closely as well as health workers caring for patients and individuals who have symptoms of respiratory diseases are recommended to wear face masks.

In the relevant letter it is stated further that the general public who engage in their daily activities in life need not wear masks and by disposing of used masks in various places there is a high risk of the disease spreading.

The Director General of Health Services has requested the Acting IGP further not to penalize the general public for not wearing a face mask considering it as an offence.  



Two more confirmed for COVID-19 - total 104
Two more confirmed for COVID-19 - total 104
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 19:42

Two more confirmed COVID-19 (new coronavirus) infected patients reported in Sri Lanka.Total confirmed patients now at 104 according to the Epidemiology... Read More

30 March – 3rd April Work from Home - PMD
30 March – 3rd April Work from Home - PMD
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 18:42

The President’s Media Division (PMD) announced that the period between 30th March 2020 to 3rd April 2020 has been declared as a period... Read More

Post Offices to open for at least two hours
Post Offices to open for at least two hours
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 17:39

Post Master General directs all Post Offices to remain open at least two hours per day, during non curfew hours. Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Jaffna has been extended until further notice
26 March 2020
Curfew in Jaffna has been extended until further notice
Update - Curfew until 30th March in several areas (video)
26 March 2020
Update - Curfew until 30th March in several areas (video)
30 March – 3rd April Work from Home - PMD
26 March 2020
30 March – 3rd April Work from Home - PMD
Curfew lifted from 6.00 am - 12 noon in several districts
25 March 2020
Curfew lifted from 6.00 am - 12 noon in several districts
water cut in Colombo
26 March 2020
water cut in Colombo

International News

King and Queen of Malaysia under self quarantine
26 March 2020
King and Queen of Malaysia under self quarantine
Robert Levinson, the longest-held hostage in American history, dies in Iran.
26 March 2020
Robert Levinson, the longest-held hostage in American history, dies in Iran.
Christchurch attacker pleads guilty
26 March 2020
Christchurch attacker pleads guilty
White House and Senate leaders agree on historic US$2 Trillion coronavirus relief bill for US
25 March 2020
White House and Senate leaders agree on historic US$2 Trillion coronavirus relief bill for US
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.