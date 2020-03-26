Orders+to+close+factories+belonging+to+the+Board+of+Investment+temporarily

Minister in charge of the subject Prasanna Ranatunga has ordered that all factories under the Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka be closed temporarily.

The Minister has informed the Chairman of the BOI that to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus, together with the procedure in progress by the government all factories should be closed.

Minister Ranatunga has also instructed that arrangements should be made to transport all employees of these factories to their homes, under the supervision of the Army, in buses.

The Co-Secretary of the Free Trade Zone and General Services Employees Union Anton Marcus expressing his views to the Hiru News Division that, said that more than 25,000 employees in Free Trade Zones of Katunayake, Biyagama and Seethawaka have been inconvenienced since they were unable to return to their villages with the curfew being imposed and were forced to stay in their places of accommodation.