Sunil Ratnayake, who was sentenced to death, freed from prison

Sunil Ratnayake who was sentenced to death, was given a pardon and returned to his home today.
He was sentenced to death for the incident regarding the massacre of eight Tamil civilians in the Mirusuvil area in Jaffna.
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 14:44
Sunil Ratnayake who was sentenced to death, was given a pardon and returned to his home today.
He was sentenced to death for the incident regarding the massacre of eight Tamil civilians in the Mirusuvil area in Jaffna.
Post Master General directs all Post Offices to remain open at least two hours per day, during non curfew hours. Read More
Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that as at 4.45 pm today there were no new cases reported of infected patients with the Corona Virus. The... Read More
Central Bank, Commercial Banks, Insurance services & the Treasury, declared as Essential Services, by President Gotabya Rajapaksa Accordingly, the... Read More