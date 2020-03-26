There are 18,000 foreign tourists in the country at present

The Sri Lanka Tourist Board said that at present there are more than 18,000 foreign tourists in the country and that they will make arrangements to provide with them with required facilities.



It is reported that with flights arriving in the country being banned, they are remaining here in Sri Lanka.



Anyhow, the Sri Lanka Tourist Board has decided to join the Department of Immigration and Emigration to provide facilities required by these people.



If a foreign tourist is in need of assistance of any sort or has a problem, the Sri Lanka Tourist Board has introduced a special telephone number 1912 they can call.