Four+more+Corona+virus+patients+who+recovered+released

Four more Coronavirus infected Sri Lankans, completely recovered and discharged from IDH: Hospital Sources.
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 15:47
The Sri Lanka Tourist Board said that at present there are more than 18,000 foreign tourists in the country and that they will make arrangements to provide... Read More
Sunil Ratnayake, a war veteran who was sentenced to death, freed from prison & arrived home. Read More
Minister in charge of the subject Prasanna Ranatunga has ordered that all factories under the Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka be closed temporarily. The... Read More