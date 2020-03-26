සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Four more Corona virus patients who recovered released

Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 15:47

Four+more+Corona+virus+patients+who+recovered+released
Four more Coronavirus infected Sri Lankans, completely recovered and discharged from IDH: Hospital Sources.
There are 18,000 foreign tourists in the country at present
There are 18,000 foreign tourists in the country at present
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 15:11

The Sri Lanka Tourist Board said that at present there are more than 18,000 foreign tourists in the country and that they will make arrangements to provide... Read More

Sunil Ratnayake, who was sentenced to death, freed from prison & arrived home
Sunil Ratnayake, who was sentenced to death, freed from prison & arrived home
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 14:44

Sunil Ratnayake, a war veteran who was sentenced to death, freed from prison & arrived home. Read More

Orders to close factories belonging to the Board of Investment temporarily
Orders to close factories belonging to the Board of Investment temporarily
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 14:14

Minister in charge of the subject Prasanna Ranatunga has ordered that all factories under the Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka be closed temporarily. The... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Jaffna has been extended until further notice
26 March 2020
Curfew in Jaffna has been extended until further notice
Update - Curfew until 30th March in several areas (video)
26 March 2020
Update - Curfew until 30th March in several areas (video)
Curfew lifted from 6.00 am - 12 noon in several districts
25 March 2020
Curfew lifted from 6.00 am - 12 noon in several districts
Notice Regarding Curfew - PMD
25 March 2020
Notice Regarding Curfew - PMD
Prince Charles tests positive for Coronavirus
25 March 2020
Prince Charles tests positive for Coronavirus

International News

Robert Levinson, the longest-held hostage in American history, dies in Iran.
26 March 2020
Robert Levinson, the longest-held hostage in American history, dies in Iran.
Christchurch attacker pleads guilty
26 March 2020
Christchurch attacker pleads guilty
White House and Senate leaders agree on historic US$2 Trillion coronavirus relief bill for US
25 March 2020
White House and Senate leaders agree on historic US$2 Trillion coronavirus relief bill for US
11 people killed in Kabul
26 March 2020
11 people killed in Kabul
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.