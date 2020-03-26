Four+more+coronavirus+patients+recover+completely

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi says that another 4 coronavirus infected patients were discharged by the IDH after they fully

recovered from the disease today.



Accordingly, a total of 7 patients including the Chinese female patient have been discharged by the hospital so far.



Meanwhile, no new covid-19 patient has been reported during the last 48 hours.



At the same time, the Epidemiology Unit stated that 95 coronavirus contracted patients are currently receiving treatment at government hospitals.



84 of them are at IDH, 10 at Welikanda base hospital and another one is at Mulleriyawa hospital.



In addition, 237 patients with suspected COVID-19 symptoms are receiving treatment at 21 hospitals.



Meanwhile, 4 COVID-19 patients have been transferred to the ICU of the IDH.