King and Queen of Malaysia under self quarantine

Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 16:28

The King of Malaysia, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Queen Tunku Aziza Amina Maimoonah have been subjected to self-quarantine process

This was after seven members of the royal staff were diagnosed with corona virus.

The seven staff members are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur, and the health ministry said that their condition is stable.

Royal housekeeper Ahmed Fadil Shamsuddin has said that the samples of the king and queen have been tested and reported negative for coronavirus infection.  
