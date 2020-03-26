සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Central Bank, Commercial Banks, Insurance Services and Treasury declared as essential services

Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 16:50

Central Bank, Commercial Banks, Insurance services & the Treasury, declared as Essential Services, by President Gotabya Rajapaksa

Accordingly, the Presidential Secretary has written to the Governor of the Central Bank today stating that institutions should be kept open with minimum number of employees even during curfew periods to meet the basic needs of the people.

Other essential services are health, security, police, distribution of goods and commodities, customs, electricity, water and fuel. The Presidential Media Unit announced that the President, key staff of the Presidential Secretariat and the President’s office are working full time for daily service requirements.

Meanwhile, the quarantine centers in the 24 hospitals island wide that are working towards the prevention of coronavirus, have been provided with personal safety equipment.

Minister of Health, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, have instructed to provide these equipment to all health staff including doctors and nurses immediately.

LKR 800 million has been allocated for this purpose.

The Government Information Department stated that the Sri Lanka Administrative Service Association has donated a sum of Rs. 2 million to the President's Fund set up to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Post Offices to open for at least two hours
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 17:39

Post Master General directs all Post Offices to remain open at least two hours per day, during non curfew hours. Read More

No new patients infected with the Corona Virus reported today either
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 17:25

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that as at 4.45 pm today there were no new cases reported of infected patients with the Corona Virus. The... Read More

King and Queen of Malaysia under self quarantine
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 16:28

The King of Malaysia, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Queen Tunku Aziza Amina Maimoonah have been subjected to self-quarantine process This was... Read More



