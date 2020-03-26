No+new+patients+infected+with+the+Corona+Virus+reported+today+either

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that as at 4.45 pm today there were no new cases reported of infected patients with the Corona Virus.The Minister made this statement at the National Operation Center to mitigate COVID-19A total of 102 cases of coronavirus infections have been reported from Sri Lanka.Meanwhile the Health Minister stated that 4 patients who were receiving treatment at the IDH Hospital have recovered and discharged from the hospital today.