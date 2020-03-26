30 March – 3rd April Work from Home - PMD

The President’s Media Division (PMD) announced that the period between 30th March 2020 to 3rd April 2020 has been declared as a period to work from home for all institutions excluding essential services



The move is aimed at strengthening the government's program to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, the Presidential Media Unit said.



All state semi-governmental and private sector institutions, except those listed as Essential Services, are covered under this scheme.



This period is not considered as a public holiday.



It is the responsibility of the government to continue uninterrupted public service, therefore the purpose is to provide self-quarantine by preventing public gatherings.



March 20th to 27th was also designated a week for working from home.



The government has stated that this process should be continued forward.



