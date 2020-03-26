Maximum prices for Manning Market - Long queues in many areas (video)

Curfew to all areas excluding Western and Northern Province and the district of Puttalam was lifted from 6.00 am to 2.00 pm today.

With the curfew being lifted people started rushing in their numbers to buy essential items from the short break with people queuing up near key markets.

Our correspondents stated that as a result there were long queues near certain shops.

It has been reported that the majority of those who were out to shop were in compliance to the health and safety regulations maintaining a distance of one meter.

It was also reported that, in some areas, long queues were seen near filling stations and also near the gold pawning centers.

In the meantime, Sathosa had prepared a program to expedite the process of sales in the areas where curfew was uplifted.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has imposed a maximum price limit on the sale of vegetables, fruits and other essential commodities at the Colombo Manning Market.

Accordingly, the retailers will have to sell goods to retailers from tomorrow morning at the prices fixed today.

Chairman of the Consumer Affairs Authority Shantha Dissanayake also visited the Manning Market today and stated that stringent action will be taken against those who do not sell goods under the regulated maximum price limits.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Task Force headed by former Minister Basil Rajapaksa has taken several decisions regarding the distribution of essential items.

This was when the task force met yesterday. It was decided to issue a Food card for the daily income earners to purchase essential items.

It has also been decided to launch a program take goods to the doorstep of the public for sales through an initiative of the Ministry of Commerce and Agriculture.

Meanwhile, the Government Information Department states that it has been decided to keep all Post and Sub Post Offices open for at least two hours a day when curfew is not enforced.

Steps have also been taken to allocate vehicles and staff of the Postal Department to the District Secretaries for the distribution of essential consumer goods.

They have also been allowed to use the post office premises for operational purposes if requested by the District Secretaries.

In accordance with instructions from the Corona Virus Control Task Force, pharmaceuticals issued by clinics in government hospitals will also be delivered to patients.