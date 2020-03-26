Update : Two more confirmed for COVID-19 - total 106

Two more confirmed COVID-19 (new coronavirus) infected patients reported in Sri Lanka.



Therefore four people have been identified today.



There have been 106 confirmed patients now in Sri Lanka according to the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health.



Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi earlier stated that another 4 coronavirus infected patients were discharged by the IDH after fully recovering from the disease today.



Accordingly, a total of 7 patients including the Chinese female patient have been discharged by the hospital so far.



