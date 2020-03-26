Attempt+to+attack+a+US+hospital+treating+Corona+virus+patients+averted

The man, identified as Timothy R. Wilson, is 36 years old.
According to the FBI the shooting took place when the suspect was to be arrested following an investigation carried out by the officers.
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 21:11
Leave has been canceled for all police officers until April 10. The Police Media Spokesperosn's Office stated that this will be effective on the orders... Read More
The Secretary to the Ministry of Finance states that steps will be taken to pay the April salary of Public Sector employees before the 10th of April and... Read More
158 persons have been arrested for violating curfew along with 12 vehicles during the period from 12noon to 6pm today.Police state that from friday until... Read More