158+person+arrested+for+violating+curfew+++

158 persons have been arrested for violating curfew along with 12 vehicles during the period from 12noon to 6pm today.
Police state that from friday until 6.00pm today a total of 3,296 people have been arrested during curfew hours.
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 20:47
