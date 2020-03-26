Salaries by the 10th of April – Pensions on the 3rd of April

The Secretary to the Ministry of Finance states that steps will be taken to pay the April salary of Public Sector employees before the 10th of April and the pensions on the 3rd of April.

A moratorium of three months on personal loans less than LKR one million obtained by state and private sector, non officer grade (non executive) employees from finance companies and banks regulated by the Central Banks was approved. Salary deductions of these loans will be suspended until 30 May 2020.

Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated today that the payment of loan installments could not be stopped as the salaries of public servants were paid before the due date.

Therefore, the payment of loan installments will be stopped effective from next month (April).