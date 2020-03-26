සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Salaries by the 10th of April – Pensions on the 3rd of April

Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 21:26

The Secretary to the Ministry of Finance states that steps will be taken to pay the April salary of Public Sector employees before the 10th of April and the pensions on the 3rd of April.

A moratorium of three months on personal loans less than LKR one million obtained by state and private sector, non officer grade (non executive) employees from finance companies and banks regulated by the Central Banks was approved. Salary deductions of these loans will be suspended until 30 May 2020.  

Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated today that the payment of loan installments could not be stopped as the salaries of public servants were paid before the due date.

Therefore, the payment of loan installments will be stopped effective from next month (April).

Police leave cancelled
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 22:06

Leave has been canceled for all police officers until April 10. The Police Media Spokesperosn's Office stated that this will be effective on the orders... Read More

158 person arrested for violating curfew
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 20:47

158 persons have been arrested for violating curfew along with 12 vehicles during the period from 12noon to 6pm today.Police state that from friday until... Read More

Sri Lanka cricket team contribute equipment required by the national hospital for COVID 0-19 tests
Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 21:03

Sri Lanka cricket captain Dimuth Karunaratne stated that the laryngoscope required by the National Hospital which is needed for the purpose of examining... Read More



