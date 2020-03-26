සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

PR section of the Presidential Secretariat open 24 hours - for public information and complaints

Thursday, 26 March 2020 - 23:00

Steps have been taken to keep the public relations section of the Presidential Secretariat open 24 hours.

This has been initiated based on the directives of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

Complaints regarding non-compliance with government directives or activities that may inconvenience the public can be made on 011 2354550 or 011 2354655.

If you are unable to do contact through the above numbers, you can dial 011 2354354 directly on the Presidential Secretariat or contact  3872/3873/3874 or 3875.

You can also lodge a complaint with the Director of the Public Relations Division Kapila Gunasinghe on 0773743718.

Several telephone numbers have also been issued to inform about the spread of coronavirus.

This information can be provided on 011 2860003 or 011 2860004.

In addition, the President’s Media Division said that it is possible to dial 011 2354354 and also provide information on 3355.

Steps will be taken to direct the information provided by the public to relevant sectors.

The President’s Media Division further stated that a full investigation is underway regarding the failure of certain groups to implement the directives of the President's orders and instructions.

