UPDATE Friday 27 March - Total number of Covid-19 cases in the world crosses 500,000

Friday, 27 March 2020 - 6:26

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 529,591, with over 23, 970 deaths reported according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as at their last update at 5.23 am today (27).

United States have now overtaken China for the number of infected patients reported. And for the first time since the virus was identified China is no longer the country with the highest number of patients or the highest number of deaths.

The US, Japan, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia and Russia saw their largest single-day spike in cases since the outbreak began.

Italy has the highest number of deaths followed by Spain.

Countries with over 80,000 infected patients
USA 83,836
China 81,782
Italy 80,589

Countries with 20,000-60,000 infected patients
Spain 57,786
Germany 43,938
France 29,551
Iran 29,406

Countries with 10,000-20,000 infected patients
UK 11,812
Switzerland 11,811
South Korea 9,241
Netherlands 7,468
Austria 6,909
Belgium 6,235

The Global death count now stands at 18,615.

The highest reported deaths are as follows

Italy 8,215
Spain 4,365
China 3,291
Iran 2,234
France 1,696
USA 1,209
UK 578
Netherlands 434

The total number recovered from the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) stands at 122,150 people.
Quarantine certificate is compulsory when going abroad – Ajith Rohana (video)
Friday, 27 March 2020 - 9:05

DIG Ajith Rohana said that it is compulsory for all persons who arrived in this country from overseas during the period the Corona Virus was spreading... Read More

You need to lock down fully – If not you will be infected or infecting people as you step out - Bill Gates
Friday, 27 March 2020 - 8:22

Bill Gates the Microsoft founder and philanthropist shared his thoughts about social isolation on Thursday (26) night during CNN's coronavirus discussion.Bill... Read More

Trekkers stranded on Himalaya mountain routes
Friday, 27 March 2020 - 7:56

Hundreds of trekkers are stranded on high-altitude trekking trails across Nepal due to a nationwide lockdown designed to contain the coronavirus spread... Read More



