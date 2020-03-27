UPDATE Friday 27 March - Total number of Covid-19 cases in the world crosses 500,000

United States have now overtaken China for the number of infected patients reported. And for the first time since the virus was identified China is no longer the country with the highest number of patients or the highest number of deaths.
The US, Japan, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia and Russia saw their largest single-day spike in cases since the outbreak began.
Italy has the highest number of deaths followed by Spain.
Countries with over 80,000 infected patients
USA 83,836
China 81,782
Italy 80,589
Countries with 20,000-60,000 infected patients
Spain 57,786
Germany 43,938
France 29,551
Iran 29,406
Countries with 10,000-20,000 infected patients
UK 11,812
Switzerland 11,811
South Korea 9,241
Netherlands 7,468
Austria 6,909
Belgium 6,235
The Global death count now stands at 18,615.
The highest reported deaths are as follows
Italy 8,215
Spain 4,365
China 3,291
Iran 2,234
France 1,696
USA 1,209
UK 578
Netherlands 434
The total number recovered from the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) stands at 122,150 people.