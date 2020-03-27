UPDATE Friday 27 March - Total number of Covid-19 cases in the world crosses 500,000

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide has increased to 529,591, with over 23, 970 deaths reported according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center as at their last update at 5.23 am today (27).



United States have now overtaken China for the number of infected patients reported. And for the first time since the virus was identified China is no longer the country with the highest number of patients or the highest number of deaths.



The US, Japan, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia and Russia saw their largest single-day spike in cases since the outbreak began.



Italy has the highest number of deaths followed by Spain.



Countries with over 80,000 infected patients

USA 83,836

China 81,782

Italy 80,589



Countries with 20,000-60,000 infected patients

Spain 57,786

Germany 43,938

France 29,551

Iran 29,406



Countries with 10,000-20,000 infected patients

UK 11,812

Switzerland 11,811

South Korea 9,241

Netherlands 7,468

Austria 6,909

Belgium 6,235



The Global death count now stands at 18,615.



The highest reported deaths are as follows



Italy 8,215

Spain 4,365

China 3,291

Iran 2,234

France 1,696

USA 1,209

UK 578

Netherlands 434



The total number recovered from the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) stands at 122,150 people.