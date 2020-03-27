සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

USA has more coronavirus cases than any other country - nearing 100,000

Friday, 27 March 2020 - 6:57

United States now has more reported coronavirus cases than any other country in the world. 

The United States now has the highest number of known cases of coronavirus in the world with more than 83,000.

The US cases piled up Thursday, surpassing China and Italy.

The countries' numbers are changing constantly and both the totals and the rank order of countries could change at any time.

The grim milestone comes just as US officials said there was a new high for fatalities reported in a single day.

At least 260 new deaths were reported, bringing the total number of deaths nationwide to at least 1,209.

The US, Japan, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia and Russia saw their largest single-day spike in cases since the outbreak began.

Countries with over 80,000 infected patients

  • USA                       83,836
  • China                    81,782
  • Italy                      80,589

The Global death count now stands at 18,615.

  • Italy                       8,215
  • Spain                     4,365
  • China                     3,291
  • Iran                        2,234
  • France                   1,696
  • USA                       1,209

China reported 67 new imported coronavirus cases on Wednesday, but no new locally transmitted ones.

Its rate of new infections has slowed significantly, with 81,782 cases, 3,291 deaths, 74,051 recovered.


