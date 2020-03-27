USA has more coronavirus cases than any other country - nearing 100,000

The United States now has the highest number of known cases of coronavirus in the world with more than 83,000.
The US cases piled up Thursday, surpassing China and Italy.
The US, Japan, Singapore, New Zealand, Malaysia and Russia saw their largest single-day spike in cases since the outbreak began.
Countries with over 80,000 infected patients
- USA 83,836
- China 81,782
- Italy 80,589
The Global death count now stands at 18,615.
- Italy 8,215
- Spain 4,365
- China 3,291
- Iran 2,234
- France 1,696
- USA 1,209
China reported 67 new imported coronavirus cases on Wednesday, but no new locally transmitted ones.
Its rate of new infections has slowed significantly, with 81,782 cases, 3,291 deaths, 74,051 recovered.
