443 persons who successfully completed quarantine to be sent home today

Friday, 27 March 2020 - 9:49

Persons numbering 443 who were in quarantine at Quarantine Centers, subsequent to coming to this country from abroad are due to be released today.

These are persons who were at the Kandakadu – Polonnaruwa and Punani – Batticaloa quarantine centers as well as at detention centers in a few other areas.

Meanwhile, the Navy has produced a disinfection cubicle to control the spread of the Corona Virus.

It has been created on the instructions of the Navy Commander Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva, and the Navy Media Division said that this can disinfect the entire body at the same time.

Arrangements have been made to set up this cubicle which was produced by the engineers and Navy mechanics deployed at the Eastern Navy Order, at several Navy Camps.       

 

