The Hiru Sahana Yaathra operation active from today

Friday, 27 March 2020 - 9:33

The Hiru Sahana Yaathra has been launched by now on behalf of the country and people who are restricted amidst many difficulties in order to protect themselves from the Corona virus that is spreading.

Accordingly, the Hiru media network is ready to take on the responsibility of distributing required dry rations in a healthy manner to the Maha Sangha as well as the Clergy in temples, mosques, churches and kovils as well as Children’s Homes where assistance is in dire need and on behalf of elders in Elders’ Homes.

The Hiru Sahana Yaathra is accordingly travelling throughout the country, making it our responsibility your life and protecting it.

If there are places of religious worship, Children’s Homes or Elders’ Homes in your area, the Hiru Media Network requests that such information be conveyed to them.

This information can be given through telephone numbers, 0773 035 926, 0773 939 209.

At this time of strife, the Hiru Media Network is not going to isolate you and has launched Hiru Sahana Yaathra and will remain dedicated to you. 

