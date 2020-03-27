A+telephone+line+operative+24+hours+of+the+day+to+convey+health+problems+of+pregnant+mothers

The Sri Lanka Consultants Association of Obstetrics and Gynaecology has launched a telephone line that is operative 24 hours a day to provide answers to health problems of pregnant mothers.

Pregnant mothers can make inquiries on 0710 301 225 regarding existing problems, the President of the Association Consultant Dr. U. D. P. Rathnasiri said.

Since public transport is not in operation due to the curfew certain mothers face problems when arriving at Maternity Clinics. At the same time, some mothers show fear in coming to a hospital.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of Suwaseriya Sohan De Silva told the Hiru News Division that if an emergency arises, people can contact the Suwaseriya Ambulance Service on 1990 at any time.