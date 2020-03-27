Curfew+lifted+for+8+hours+in+the+Northern+Province+and+Puttlam+district+with+the+exception+of+Jaffna

Police curfew imposed to in the Puttlam, Vavuniya, Mannar, Kilinochchi and Mulaitivu districts has been lifted temporarily at 6 am today.

The president’s media unit noted that curfew will be re-imposed at 2 pm today

The Curfew has been lifted in order to facilitate the respective area residents to fulfil their essential needs, and the government requests the public to comply with the guidelines given by health units.

Excluding these districts curfew in all other districts in the island will continue to be active.

Curfew in areas identified as high risk zones, such as Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Jaffna districts has been extended until informed otherwise.

Despite curfew, any individuals in any district engaging in farming or small scale tea industry or export crop production is permitted to continue production activities.

The government noted that paddy, essentials and vegetables will be permitted to be transported further.



