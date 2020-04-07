Vegetables arrive in large quantities - prices regulated - Manning Market

President of the Manning market trader’s association Lal Hettige stated that the Colombo Manning Market has received more vegetables in comparison to yesterday.

He stated that the steps have been taken to sell the vegetables at the maximum wholesale price fixed yesterday by the Consumer Affairs Authority.

According to our correspondents the wholesale price of a kilo of the following items at the Manning Market were as follows;

Curry Chilies - Rs 150

Carrots - Rs. 150

Leeks - Rs. 120

Beans - Rs. 120

Beetroot - Rs. 80

Tomatoes - Rs 100

Pumpkins - Rs. 70

Ash plantains - Rs. 70

Green Chillies - Rs. 200