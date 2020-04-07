Number+of+Corona+infected+persons+in+India+reach+700

In India where there is a population of 1400 million where a quarantine period of a total lock down is in effect for 21 days, 88 newly infected persons were reported yesterday only. The number of persons infected has now neared 700 in India, accordingly.

Among 697 Covid-19 infected patients in India, 47 are foreigners while forty persons have fully recovered.

The number of deaths reported from India is 16.

Subsequent to notifying the people of the entire country not to leave their homes, the Minister of Finance of the Modi Government, Nirmala Sitharaman took steps to allocate massive financial provisions to provide relief to the people of India.

Accordingly, food security and money to purchase essential goods is due to be provided for the people. At the same time, a poverty stricken family is to be provided with 10 kilograms of rice or wheat and one kilogram of pulses for a week, during the upcoming three months.