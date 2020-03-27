Trekkers+stranded+on+Himalaya+mountain+routes

Hundreds of trekkers are stranded on high-altitude trekking trails across Nepal due to a nationwide lockdown designed to contain the coronavirus spread according to international media.

There are about 500 foreign trekkers on at least four trekking routes unable to return due to the lockdown, which started Tuesday and will last for a week.

Breathing is hampered by the extreme altitudes on the mountain, so an outbreak of coronavirus which often causes respiratory problems could have been particularly devastating at an Everest camp.

Nepal tourism department stated that they are working with multiple government agencies to rescue the trekkers and bring them to Kathmandu, so that they can coordinate with the embassies to fly them back home.

Germany and France are planning to send chartered flights to some of these areas to rescue the trekkers according to the reports.

Climbing permits for Mount Everest were canceled until the end of April 2020 due to the corona virus.