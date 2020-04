DIG Ajith Rohana said that it is compulsory for all persons who arrived in this country from overseas during the period the Corona Virus was spreading to have a quarantine certificate when going back abroad.

He made this comment during the Hiru TV ‘Balaya’ programme telecast last night.

Expressing his views further DIG Ajith Rohana said that the Controller of Immigration and Emigration has already been notified about this.