Long queues in front of shops in the North, with the lifting of the curfew

With the curfew imposed in the Northern Province being lifted at 6.00 am today except in Jaffna, our Hiru Correspondents said people are arriving at shops and sales outlets.

It is reported that large crowds have gathered opposite certain Sathosa sales outlets as well as many other shops.

Meanwhile, with the government granting permission yesterday for employees of Free Trade Zones to return to their homes, it is reported that there are crowds of employees opposite the Investment Promotion Zones including Katunayake and Biyagama in the Western Province where the curfew has been enforced without further notice.

With the curfew being imposed, these employees stayed in their places of accommodation and hostels, while Minister in Charge of the Subject Prasanna Ranatunga said yesterday that they will be sent to their respective homes by providing transport facilities with the intervention of the Police and the Army.