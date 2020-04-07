A+prediction+that+deaths+across+the+world+due+to+the+Corona+Virus+could+exceed+1.8+million

Although strict steps have been taken around the world to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus, a group of scientists of the London Royal Academy has pointed out that more than 1.8 million deaths could occur due to this pandemic.

They have also said that if governments take strict measures to test infected persons, quarantine them and put into operation social distancing it will be possible to save millions of lives.

The number of Corona infected patients across the world has exceeded 531,000 by now and the number of deaths reported are more than 24,000.

The researchers of the London Royal Academy have issued a new prediction taking into consideration, data and rates as well as demographics and social factors, of the World Health Organization.

If proper steps are not followed to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 or Corona Virus the virus could affect every person in the world and it is likely that 40 million people could die, the researchers of the London Royal Academy have said.